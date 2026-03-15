Noah Kahan sets record with new song 'Porch light' ahead of album release

Noah Kahan raises expectations for 'The Great Divide' album with new single

Noah Kahan has marked a new milestone for his upcoming album, The Great Divide, even before the release day.

The 29-year-old folk pop star released his second single Porch Light from the album and it rose up to number on Spotify US charts on the opening day.

Kahan earned 1.79 million streams on the release day, making it his second to reach number one, following the eponymous track from the album.

The Northern Attitude hitmaker joined forces with The Nationals frontman Aaron Dessner for the song, and they reportedly made it the first day they met, as Kahan told his followers on Instagram.

Dessner himself, too celebrated the release of the song, and teased more collaborations to come from the album.

The Pink Rabbits singer took to Instagram and shared a picture of Kahan in the Long Pond studio, besides the caption, “Noah first came to Long Pond in December 2024 after having been on tour forever behind Stick Season. He was pretty tired and burnt out from life on the road — a feeling I can deeply relate to — so we thought we might just hang out that day and not make music at all, unsure if any songs were to be found.”

He continued, “Somehow within a few minutes of Noah walking in the door of Long Pond, Porch Light started to emerge and we completed it that very day.”

In the song, the Strawberry Wine singer describes his mother’s perspective of seeing him burnt out due to fame, as he spent all of his last year touring across the world.

Kahan’s album The Great Divide is scheduled for release on April 24.