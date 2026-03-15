Brooklyn Beckham takes brutal jab at Victoria with new post

Brooklyn Beckham stirred headlines on Mothering Sunday by posting a sweet tribute to his wife Nicola’s mum, Claudia Peltz, while staying away from wishing his own mother, Victoria Beckham.

Most people in UK were celebrating their mums with cards and gifts but Brooklyn, 27, shared a photo with Claudia and Nicola, calling Claudia “the best mother-in-law” and wishing her a happy birthday, even though her birthday had been on March 12.

Meanwhile David, their younger children and fans online celebrated Victoria with their heartwarming wishes.

David shared a loving post calling Victoria an amazing mother to their four children and youngest daughter Harper also wrote a heartfelt message thanking her mum for always being there.

Victoria and David also posted tributes for their own mums.

The older son of the Beckhams has stayed away from Mothering Sunday celebrations with his family and has been keeping distance from his parents.

He has grown close to Nicola’s family and spent holidays with them as he is also in touch with his grandfather Ted and his wife Hilary.

Earlier this year, Brooklyn said on his official Instagram account that he was unhappy with his parents for making public posts and caring more about appearances than family.