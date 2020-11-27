Sania Mirza wishes India's Suresh Raina a 'happy birthday'

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza (R) and the Indian cricketer Suresh Raina (L). Photo: Geo. tv/File

Indian sports star Sania Mirza wished Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Suresh Raina with a throwback picture on Instagram.

"Happy happy birthday," wrote the ace tennis player. "Have the best day and year... lots of love."

Mirza also tagged Raina's wife Priyanka.

Raina celebrated his 34th birthday with his family in the Maldives. He recently photos of himself with his wife and daughter.

The Indian cricketer has played 226 ODIs, 78 T20Is, and 18 Tests for India and scored nearly 8,000 runs across formats.

Raina was to play for Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2020 in UAE but returned home in a controversial fashion before the season began, Indian media reported.







