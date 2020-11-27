Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Sania Mirza wishes India's Suresh Raina a 'happy birthday'

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza (R) and the Indian cricketer Suresh Raina (L). Photo: Geo. tv/File 

Indian sports star Sania Mirza wished Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Suresh Raina with a throwback picture on Instagram. 

"Happy happy birthday," wrote the ace tennis player. "Have the best day and year... lots of love."

Mirza also tagged Raina's wife Priyanka. 

Raina celebrated his 34th birthday with his family in the Maldives. He recently photos of himself with his wife and daughter. 

Read more: Dhoni celebrates wife's birthday with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik in Dubai

The Indian cricketer has played 226 ODIs, 78 T20Is, and 18 Tests for India and scored nearly 8,000 runs across formats.

Raina was to play for Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2020 in UAE but returned home in a controversial fashion before the season began, Indian media reported.



More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: 'Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah among six players tested positive for coronavirus'

Pak vs NZ: 'Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah among six players tested positive for coronavirus'
Hasan Ali, wife Samiya expecting their first child

Hasan Ali, wife Samiya expecting their first child
Pakistan team given 'final warning' by New Zealand cricket board: Wasim Khan

Pakistan team given 'final warning' by New Zealand cricket board: Wasim Khan

First Lanka Premier League tournament kicks off in Hambantota

First Lanka Premier League tournament kicks off in Hambantota
Pak vs NZ: Six members of Pakistan squad in New Zealand test positive for coronavirus

Pak vs NZ: Six members of Pakistan squad in New Zealand test positive for coronavirus
Misbah, Yasir only Pakistanis nominated for 'ICC Awards Of The Decade'

Misbah, Yasir only Pakistanis nominated for 'ICC Awards Of The Decade'
Pakistan football community pays tribute to legend Diego Maradona

Pakistan football community pays tribute to legend Diego Maradona
Football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at 60

Football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at 60
Pakistan Shaheens' schedule for New Zealand tour finalised

Pakistan Shaheens' schedule for New Zealand tour finalised
Cricketer Aliya Riaz bowls fast, hits big shots and harbours serious ambitions

Cricketer Aliya Riaz bowls fast, hits big shots and harbours serious ambitions
Shaniera Akram reveals why golf is 'perfect' for couples

Shaniera Akram reveals why golf is 'perfect' for couples
Sania Mirza pens down emotional ode to all mothers who dare to dream

Sania Mirza pens down emotional ode to all mothers who dare to dream

Latest

view all