Kamala Harris thanks 14-year-old artist for stunning portrait

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Tyler Gordon, a 14-year-old boy from San Francisco, became lucky when the Vice President-elect of America Kamala Harris contacted him for a beautiful portrait which he painted himself.

In a time-lapse video on Twitter, Tyler could be seen painting a breath-taking portrait of Kamala while being surrounded by an equally stunning location.

The teen then posted a photo of his finished work and gave a shout out to the VP-elect, urging others to share his work in order to gain her attention.

"@KamalaHarris My name is Tyler Gordon and I'm 14 years old and I live in the Bay Area! I painted this picture of you and I hope you like it!!! Please Rt and tag her so that she can see this. Please," Tyler Gordon said in a post on Twitter.

His plea ended up garnering the attention Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Hillary Clinton, who then reached out to the VP-elect.

Kamala was so shook over the accuracy and beauty of the finished work that she ended up having a telephonic conversation with the teen.  

"I am overwhelmed with the magnificence of your artistry. You really have a gift. My goodness! Oh Tyler, what a wonderful, wonderful thing you have done. It is a very special thing," Kamala Harris said.

"Thank you so much Mrs @KamalaHarris it was amazing talking with you today!!! Also thank you Mrs. @ChelseaClinton for believing in me and helping me to reach Mrs Harris," Tyler said in his post on Twitter.


