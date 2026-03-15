Katie Price gushes over husband Lee Andrews after his swipe at her ex

Katie announced her engagement last month, just days after her split from reality star JJ Slater, 32

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has appeared to take a dig at his wife's ex-boyfriend JJ Slater in a new post shared on Instagram.

The former glamour model, 47, reposted a quote Lee, 41, shared on her Instagram stories on Saturday about 'little men'.

'When she realised she went from a little *man* that would NOT defend her in any room to a man who will look you dead in the eyes and say "go ahead and say some disrespectful s*** about her, and see what happens...', it read.

Katie wrote: 'That's my man @wesleeandrews'.

But now, six weeks after their shotgun wedding, which took place only seven days after they first met, sources have told the Daily Mail that Lee has yet to settle the bill for their stay.

An insider said: 'Lee Andrews has not yet paid the One&Only Royal Mirage hotel where he and Katie Price got married. He promised to settle the outstanding bills but still hasn't, and it's been over six weeks.'

The former model, 47, shocked the showbiz world when she announced her engagement last month, just days after her split from reality star JJ Slater, 32 confessing she didn't see a future with him.

The couple exchanged vows in the hotel's lush gardens, just two days after announcing their engagement, which had taken place at another luxurious Dubai hotel, the Burj Al Arab, with sources claiming that even her family were unaware of the star's new relationship with 'businessman' Lee, 43.