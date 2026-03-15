Jake Bongiovi gushes over Millie Bobby Brown as she hosts 1st rescue gala

Jake Bongiovi says he married someone he 'deeply admires'

Jake Bongiovi is in complete awe of his wife Millie Bobby Brown as she fosters a cause close to her heart.

Over the weekend, the Stranger Things star was joined by her husband as she hosted the first annual gala for her dog rescue, Joey’s Friends, which she founded in 2022. During the gala, both Millie and Jake took the stage to address the guests — and the model couldn’t help but gush over his wife.

“Millie is truly a guardian of the voiceless, and every single day I’m reminded that I didn’t just marry the person I love, I married someone I deeply admire,” the 23-year-old said.

Meanwhile, the Enola Holmes actress highlighted the mission of Joey’s Friends: “This rescue is not just about food and shelter — it’s about emotional healing. It’s about teaching a dog that hands can be gentle, that a leash can mean a walk — not confinement — that a home can be permanent. Our team is committed to not only fiscal rehabilitation, but building trust.”

Later taking to her Instagram, Millie, 22, shared pictures from the successful event, including one of herself and Jake.

“Last night we hosted the first annual gala for my dog rescue. It was an incredible evening filled with community, compassion, and purpose,” she wrote in the caption. “Most importantly, we raised awareness for rescue dogs and the importance of second chances. This mission has always been rooted in love and continues as we work to find every dog the furever home they deserve.”

Joey’s Friends is dedicated to rehabilitating animals, particularly shelter dogs at risk of euthanasia. The rescue is named after Millie’s first foster dog, Joey, who now lives with his forever family in Florida.