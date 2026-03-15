Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews faces claims over unpaid Dubai wedding bill

Katie Price was warned by Lee's ex-fiancée about his past behaviour after their engagement

Katie Price and her new husband Lee Andrews have been the talk of the town since the couple tied the knot.

The former glamour model,47, married businessman Lee at the One&Only Royal Mirage hotel in Dubai in January, before holding a second, legal ceremony in February - much to the shock and concern of fans and her family.

The couple exchanged vows in the hotel's lush gardens, just two days after announcing their engagement, which had taken place at another luxurious Dubai hotel, the Burj Al Arab.

Despite making several promises, Lee has yet to leave Dubai, leaving his wife to travel back and forth between her work and children's commitments in the UK and Dubai.

But now, six weeks after their shotgun wedding, which took place only seven days after they first met, sources have told the Daily Mail that Lee has yet to settle the bill for their stay.

An insider said: 'Lee Andrews has not yet paid the One&Only Royal Mirage hotel where he and Katie Price got married. He promised to settle the outstanding bills but still hasn't, and it's been over six weeks.'

Interestingly, Katie was warned by Lee's ex-fiancée about his past behaviour after their engagement.

Indeed, he had proposed to personal trainer Alana Percival just 16 weeks earlier, staging an identical rose-petal engagement at Dubai's Burj Al Arab.

Alana, along with American woman Crystal Janke, has claimed that Lee lies about his alleged multimillion-pound wealth, including a £36million mansion he claims to own in Dubai.

However, Lee has denied all allegations made by his exes.

When Lee was asked to comment on the outstanding hotel bills, he insisted: 'It was fully paid. It was an SMS on my HSBC locally. I will ping it to you so you can see it.'

However, by Wednesday, Lee had still not provided any proof of payment, saying: 'Saturday morning you'll have it.'

Last week, the Daily Mail revealed the reality of Lee's living conditions - a far cry from the £36million Dubai mansion Katie described in a recent interview.