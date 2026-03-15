Addison Rae brings Britney Spears energy to Lollapalooza Argentina stage

Addison Rae lit up the stage at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 14 with a fun pop show inspired by Britney Spears.

She performed twelve songs at the Hipódromo of San Isidro, including “Fame Is a Gun,” “High Fashion” and “Diet Pepsi!”

One of the most talked-about moments was when she mixed her song “I Got It Bad” with Britney’s “…Baby One More Time,” bringing back the early 2000s pop vibe.

The stage was full of bright neon lights and dancers in matching outfits doing choreographed moves, leaving audience grooving.

Rae also added some Brazilian funk style while making the show lively and full of energy as fans loved seeing her perform and said that it was one of her biggest and best show so far.

Not everyone agreed on the tribute, though as some people thought that it copied Britney’s style too much instead of showing Addison’s own unique look.

Still, many praised her for showing she can be more than a social media star and perform like a real pop artist.

Lollapalooza Argentina 2026 runs from March 13 to 15 and features many big names like Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Deftones, Kygo and Interpol.

The festival ends on March 15 with Massacre, The Warning and Yami Safdie, and fans can watch the full event live on Flow.