Tuesday Dec 01 2020
Prince Philip's past extra-marital flings come to haunt him back

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Prince Philip accused of having a string of extramarital flings dating back to early years of marriage

Prince Philip had a series of extra-marital entanglements even though he was the King consort to the Britain's sole ruler, Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke of Edinburgh had a sizzling chemistry with one of his friends named Sacha, Duchess of Abercorn who says their connection was 'highly charged.'

Recalling the same, Abercorn once said, “The Queen gives Philip a lot of leeway. Her father told her, ‘Remember he’s a sailor. They come in on the tide’.”

Although things were pretty intense with her and Prince Philip, Lady Abercorn said she never sought any advantage from him.

“I did not go to bed with him. He isn't like that.”

However, Philip is notorious for the string of extramarital flings he had dating back to the very early years of his marriage with Queen Elizabeth.

He was even alleged of smuggling young girls to an overseas trip he took with personal secretary Mike Parker, when the Duke stayed away from the royal family for months on end.

