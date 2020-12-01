Can't connect right now! retry
Carrie Underwood nearly gave up her L.A ‘American Idol’ audition: ‘It terrified me’

Carrie Underwood recently spilled the beans on how she almost quit on her American Idol audition in L.A, out of sheer ‘terror.’

The singer detailed her ‘terrifying’ experience in a new 2021 Guideposts magazine issue. She began by explaining, "The summer before my senior year [at Northeastern State University], I was home one day, watching TV ... and saw a news segment about people auditioning for the show American Idol. I checked online. The closest auditions were being held in St. Louis."

"It would be easy to say the rest is history that it was meant to be. But it didn't feel like that at the time. Going through a slew of auditions in St. Louis, getting the 'golden ticket' to Hollywood, every contestant's dream, I was terrified."

"I realized I'd forgotten lip liner. We stopped at a grocery store, and Mom dashed inside to buy some. All at once, it was just too much. Going out to Los Angeles by myself, competing with all those other people who were so talented. I burst into tears."

She went on to say, "My dad turned to me in the backseat. 'Carrie,' he said, 'we can go home right now, and we don't ever have to talk about it again, I took a deep breath. 'No,' I said at last. 'I’ll go.'"

"That naïveté, that innocence, is something I've come to be grateful for. Growing up on a farm with loving parents and our church family defined my values. A small town with good people helped form me. I was rooted in something solid before I got to spread my wings."

