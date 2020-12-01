Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Shahid Afridi reveals what advice he gave to Naveen ul Haq

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Shahid Afridi scowls at Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq during LPL 2020 match. — Twitter

Former Pakistan cricket captain and Galle Gladiators skipper Shahid Afridi on Tuesday disclosed what advice he gave 21-year-old Afghanistan cricketer Naveen ul Haq. 

Read more: Watch: Shahid Afridi fumes at Afghanistan player for misbehaving with Mohammad Amir

A video of Afridi scowling at Naveen ul Haq went viral on social media, after the Galle Gladiators lost their Lankan Premier League 2020 clash on Monday.

As the two teams shook hands and Naveen came up to Afridi, the Gladiators skipper had an angry expression on his face and exchanged some words with him. 

That exchange came after Naveen ul Haq and fast bowler Mohammad Amir exchanged harsh words on the field. 

Read more: Watch: Afridi 'lands and conquers' in LPL 2020 by hitting blistering 50

Taking to Twitter, Afridi revealed he told Naveen to "play the game and don't indulge in abusive talk".

"My advice to the young player was simple, play the game and don't indulge in abusive talk. I have friends in Afghanistan team and we have very cordial relations. Respect for teammates and opponents is the basic spirit of the game," Afridi revealed on Twitter. 

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir threw his weight behind Afridi, telling him he was right. 

It is nice to know that Afridi had sound advice to give to the young cricketer. 

More From Sports:

Dilbar Hussain credits Lahore Qalandars after re-signing for Melbourne Stars of BBL

Dilbar Hussain credits Lahore Qalandars after re-signing for Melbourne Stars of BBL
Lewis Hamilton tests positive for coronavirus, Briton to skip Sakhir Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton tests positive for coronavirus, Briton to skip Sakhir Grand Prix
Kamran Akmal's father-in-law admitted after cricketer's protests outside hospital

Kamran Akmal's father-in-law admitted after cricketer's protests outside hospital

Aussie ex-cricketer David Hussey praises LQ's Dilbar Hussain for his skills

Aussie ex-cricketer David Hussey praises LQ's Dilbar Hussain for his skills
Watch: Shahid Afridi fumes at Afghanistan player for misbehaving with Mohammad Amir

Watch: Shahid Afridi fumes at Afghanistan player for misbehaving with Mohammad Amir
PAK vs NZ: 42 members of Pakistan squad clear coronavirus test for 3rd time

PAK vs NZ: 42 members of Pakistan squad clear coronavirus test for 3rd time
Court asks for police comments in alleged rape case against Babar Azam

Court asks for police comments in alleged rape case against Babar Azam
Wahab Riaz shares adorable selfie with wife on wedding anniversary

Wahab Riaz shares adorable selfie with wife on wedding anniversary
No mandate to influence Indo-Pak bilateral ties, says ICC chairman

No mandate to influence Indo-Pak bilateral ties, says ICC chairman
Pakistan's squad undergoes third round of coronavirus testing in New Zealand

Pakistan's squad undergoes third round of coronavirus testing in New Zealand
Watch: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during the India-Australia ODI match

Watch: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during the India-Australia ODI match

Latest

view all