Shahid Afridi reveals what advice he gave to Naveen ul Haq

Former Pakistan cricket captain and Galle Gladiators skipper Shahid Afridi on Tuesday disclosed what advice he gave 21-year-old Afghanistan cricketer Naveen ul Haq.

A video of Afridi scowling at Naveen ul Haq went viral on social media, after the Galle Gladiators lost their Lankan Premier League 2020 clash on Monday.

As the two teams shook hands and Naveen came up to Afridi, the Gladiators skipper had an angry expression on his face and exchanged some words with him.

That exchange came after Naveen ul Haq and fast bowler Mohammad Amir exchanged harsh words on the field.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi revealed he told Naveen to "play the game and don't indulge in abusive talk".

"My advice to the young player was simple, play the game and don't indulge in abusive talk. I have friends in Afghanistan team and we have very cordial relations. Respect for teammates and opponents is the basic spirit of the game," Afridi revealed on Twitter.



Fast bowler Mohammad Amir threw his weight behind Afridi, telling him he was right.

It is nice to know that Afridi had sound advice to give to the young cricketer.