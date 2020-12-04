Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan rejects India's misleading claim about linking Kulbhushan Jadhav case with another: FO

IHC Chief Justice had said it is Pakistan's responsibility to ensure a fair trial in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Foreign Office on Friday rejected a misleading claim made by the Indian foreign ministry about the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

On Thursday, the spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Anurag Srivastava had falsely claimed that Pakistan is attempting to link the Kulbhushan Jadhav case with another Indian national Ismail, who is currently imprisoned in Pakistan.

"It is evident that by casting aspersions on the Indian High Commission’s own legal counsel, the Indian government is looking for an escape from the legal proceedings in Commander Jadhav case," the FO said in a statement.

The FO added that India's BJP-led government should remember that in line with the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Pakistan had invited the Indian High Commission to meet with Commander Jadhav and appoint a lawyer on his behalf so that proceedings to review and reconsider his conviction could start. 

"However, during the course of diplomatic exchanges, the Indian High Commission refused to instruct a lawyer itself, as in their view this would amount to a waiver of India’s sovereign immunity," the statement read. 

As a result, the Pakistani government was left with no choice but to initiate proceedings for appointment of a state counsel for Kulbhushan.

"During the course of the proceedings, to show the discrepancy in the Indian position, the Attorney-General for Pakistan cited the case of Mr Muhammad Ismail, an Indian national currently in custody in Pakistan, where the Indian High Commission had instructed Mr Noon as its lawyer," the statement read.

"Contrary to the false statement by the Indian MEA, no attempt was made to link the cases of Commander Jadhav with another Indian prisoner Ismail. The two cases are and remain entirely distinct. Reference to the case of Mr Ismail was only for purpose of showing the discrepancy and inconsistency in the Indian position."

The FO reiterated that the Pakistani government has already provided consular access to the Indian High Commission twice as per the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"Pakistan has taken all the necessary steps for an effective review and reconsideration in the case. The offer of third consular access is still there," the statement said.

The FO once again urged the Indian side to "desist from the use of its usual diversionary and dilatory tactics and instead take practical steps so that legal proceedings could be duly concluded and full effect could be given to the judgment of ICJ."

