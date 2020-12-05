Prince William hinted at his feud with Prince Harry through a cryptic statement

Prince Harry and Prince William's feud seems to have no end in sight, and as per the latest intel, the fall-out has been a long time coming.

The first time the two brothers’ feud was indicated was when the second-in-line released a statement in support of his brother and partner in regards to his relationship with Meghan Markle when they first started dating.

Reports have claimed that the relationship between the two hit the rocks after Harry and Meghan Markle began dating and William began speculating that the pair was moving too fast.

Back in 2016, Harry had released an unforeseen statement after Meghan was subjected to immense abuse and scrutiny for being involved with a member of the British royal family.

“Prince Harry is worried about Ms Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms Markle should be subjected to such a storm,” the statement had read.

The statement was in direct defiance to one of monarchy’s sternest rule of ‘never explain, never complain.’

Russell Myers, royal commentator, claims that the young prince had given the palace a notice of not more than 20 minutes prior to the release of the statement.

Meanwhile, William was quite hesitant in backing his brother’s impulsive move but did it nonetheless, after a good three-week period of silence.

William’s spokesperson said: “The Duke of Cambridge absolutely understands the situation concerning privacy and supports the need for Prince Harry to support those closest to him.”

That being said, some claim that the Duke of Cambridge’s statement was barely a message of support for Harry.

Biographer Sean Smith said in his book Meghan Misunderstood: "It was the very opposite of a powerful endorsement.”

“The sentence was such a pompous tongue twister that it tied itself up in knots to ensure that it didn’t mention Meghan by name or her ongoing ordeal,” he wrote.

“Its effect was to ensure that nobody got the message. All he had to say was, ‘Come on guys, leave them alone’. Instead, it was the first indication that all was not rosy behind closed doors,” he added.