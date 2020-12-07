Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Dec 07 2020
Can Meghan Markle play herself in season finale of The Crown?

Monday Dec 07, 2020

James Hunt, the co-host of WIAN podcast, has said he is looking forward to Meghan Markle playing herself in the season finale of The Crown.

He was replying to a user who had tweeted "How are they going to end The Crown? Is it going to be Lizzy, feet up in Balmoral, watching the credits of the opening season, a **** eating grin on her face?

While several royal fans laughed off the suggestion, others seemed to take seriously keeping in view the multi-million dollars deal Meghan and Harry recently signed with Netflix to make documentaries.

The Crown, a popular Netflix show, is received backlash for its portrayal of several royal family members, with UK's culture secretary demanding the streamaing giant to disclaimers at the start of episodes of its hit series “The Crown” to make clear that it is a work of fiction.

Harry and Meghan are being criticized for signing a deal with Netflix despite the controversy surrounding the show.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is among several prominent figures in Britain who have argued that the scripted series, in which actors play members of the royal family, risked giving viewers a wrong and damaging impression of the royals.

A government source said Dowden had written to the company saying the series was “a beautifully produced and acted drama but Netflix should be very clear it is a work of fiction”.

“We have always presented ‘The Crown’ as a drama - and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events,” the company was quoted as saying in the UK media reports.

“As a result we have no plans - and see no need - to add a disclaimer.”

While many British viewers have enjoyed watching “The Crown”, the most recent season has attracted criticism from some commentators over scenes suggesting that the late Princess Diana was treated coldly, even cruelly, by senior royals.

Columnist Simon Jenkins of the Guardian newspaper accused the fourth season of having “upped the fabrication and the offence”.

Arguing that modern history was “too close to what should be sacred ground - bearing witness to passing events”, he wrote that artistic licence could not justify fabrications that showed living or recently dead people in the worst possible light.

