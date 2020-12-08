Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to appear on Ellen DeGeneres' show?

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

There are speculations that Ellen DeGeneres would welcome Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at her show after shifting to her newly purchased $49 million mansion in California's Montecito area.

The 62-year-old host may invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' after moving to Santa Barbara County property.

The royal couple would likely be shedding light on their new life at their possible appearance on the show. They would also discuss the challenges they faced while settling into their new nest with son Archie.

Montecito area has been focused by paparazzi and media persons since Meghan and Harry - who stepped down as senior royals earlier this year - moved from Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills to their Italian-style villa.

Celebrity couple Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Ellen DeGeneres have also chosen the scenic valley as home after the royals' arrival in the town.

DeGeneres and de Rossi have reportedly bought the former home of comedian Dennis Miller and his wife in Montecito. The area is known as a paradise for Hollywood stars and the super rich who want to live in splendid isolation.

The comedian, best known for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, reportedly soon be welcoming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at her show to give royal fans details about their new life in California.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been very cautious about their movement as they don't want to anger the locals who were previously annoyed by the paparazzi. 

