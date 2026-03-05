Morgan Evans breaks silence on romance with Laci Kaye Booth

Country singer Morgan Evans is letting fans peek – just a little – into his love life.

During a chat on The BobbyCast with Bobby Bones, the Australian artist admitted his relationship with fellow singer Laci Kaye Booth has been quietly going strong for about two years.

But don’t expect daily couple content anytime soon.

“I really care about her, and I’m really grateful for where we’re at right now, too, and I just don’t want to mess with it,” said Evans, 40.

The singer – whose upcoming album Steel Town drops March 20 – explained that dating wasn’t exactly top of mind after his 2022 divorce from Kelsea Ballerini. Still, fate (and the country music circuit) had other plans.

“She is awesome… We just kind of connected on that level and enjoyed each other’s company,” he said.

“I will say, I have learned from my experience with my previous relationship and previous life that there is a level of detail that I think is healthy to share, and then there’s a level that’s like…”

Translation: some things stay off Instagram.

Evans also called Booth a “proper legend,” noting she’s naturally private and rarely does interviews. The pair recently teamed up for this duet Two Broken Hearts, but even filming a video together turned into a lesson about boundaries.

“We’ve been really intentional about sharing what we want to share and also like, keeping what we want to keep to ourselves, too,” he explained.

One thing he did confirm? They live together – and he’s huge fan of her voice.

“When she opens her mouth to sing, it is just a gift. I'm so happy for her and the music she’s making,” Evans said. “I’ve been through it. You gotta learn something from what you go through.”

The couple made their red carpet debut at the CMA Awards in Nashville – and they’ll soon take their love story on the road with joint tour dates in Australia and New Zealand.