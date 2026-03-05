'The Bride' director admits removing 'major' scenes on Warners Bros request

Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Bride' features Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley

Maggie Gyllenhaal, director of The Bride of Frankenstein, has shared about removing some of the scenes from the film as per the studios request.

While speaking about the horror sci-fi project in an interview, the two-time Oscar nominee revealed that The Bride, which is now running in theatres, have been pulled back a little bit from the original script.

She explained that Warner Bros. asked her “to take out” some of the sexually violent scenes out of the movie following the test screenings.

Maggie claimed, “There’s sexual violence. There’s violence. Because it’s a big studio movie, we tested and tested it. We had big screenings in malls, where people came to see it, which I had never been a part of as an actress or a director before.”

She revealed that after the screenings, the first thing that studio brought up was violence.

Gyllenhaal claimed that she asked many women about their opinion on the brutal violence, and everybody responded saying that they don’t want to see a woman being violated.

“I had a couple of women say, ‘I don’t want to see a woman being violated.’ And I think, I also don’t want to see that,” admitted Maggie while speaking with The New York Times.

The Bride features Christian Bale as Frankenstein Monster with Jessie Buckley playing the Bride. Jake Gyllenhaal also portrays a pivotal role in sister’s film.