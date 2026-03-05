Is Shakira dating? All about her new beau

When it comes to headlines, Shakira never seems to take a day off.

The Colombian superstar kicked off 2026 in spectacular fashion – drawing more than 400,000 fans to a massive free show at Mexico City’s Zocalo and earning a nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. But now the conversation has shifted from music to romance.

Her rumoured link with British actor Lucien Laviscount is suddenly back in the spotlight – and social media detectives are convinced there’s something brewing.

It all started with a music video

The two first crossed paths in 2024 while filming the video for Puntería, Shakira’s collaboration with Cardi B. Laviscount played the singer’s love interest, and viewers immediately noticed the on-screen chemistry. Let’s just say… it didn’t look very “just acting.”

Soon after the video dropped, the pair were spotted grabbing dinner in New York City – fueling speculation that the sparks might be real.

At the time, some fans brushed it off as clever promotion for Shakira’s album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. Fast-forward to 2026, and those rumours are making a very loud comeback.

So… who is Lucien Laviscount?

If the name rings a bell, it’s probably thanks to Emily in Paris, where Laviscount plays Alfie opposite Lily Collins. Born in Burnley, England, the actor started modeling and acting as a kid before landing roles on British shows like Coronation Street.

Now 33, he’s a Netflix heartthrob with millions of Instagram followers – and apparently a shared social circle with Shakira, 48.

Romance or just rumours?

Neither star has confirmed anything, and Shakira seems busy preparing for major projects – including a buzzworthy performance near the Pyramids of Giza.

Still, fans are split: some are cheering for a new chapter in her love life, while others suspect it might simply be s long-lasting friendship.

One thing’s certain: if this really is a couple, 2026 may have just found its most headline-grabbing duo.