Harry Styles admits writing 'letter' to himself before 2023 Grammys win

Harry Styles to release fourth studio album on March 6

Harry Styles, the former One Direction singer, spoke candidly about the moments before and after his 2023 Grammys win.

The 32-year-old bagged a Grammy for Best Album of the Year for his third record, Harry’s House.

Styles went on a hiatus the same year and returned to spotlight in January 2026 after three years.

Recently, he sat down with Zane Lowe for an interview, where he shared details about his break and assessing life during that time.

During the conversation, he also unveiled about writing a letter to himself before his Grammy win.

The Adore You singer opened, “I wrote a letter the night before and I said like I would open it a day afterwards.”

He explained that the purpose of writing is was, “I wanted to like catch myself with whatever happened if I was like disappointed or if I was feeling myself a little too much.”

Recalling the note, Harry stated, “It basically said something like, ‘what everyone just told you is not true. Remember why you made it, that’s the reward.”

He jokingly said that when he opened the letter he was like, “I was so smart two days ago.”

Styles fourth studio album “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” is all set to come out on March 6.