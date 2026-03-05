Sarah J. Maas announces two new ‘ACOTAR’ books

ACOTAR fans finally have a timeline for the next chapters in Feyre Archeron’s world.

Sarah J. Maas’s beloved romantasy saga A Court of Thorns and Roses is officially returning.

The author announced that the sixth and seventh installments of her blockbuster romantasy saga will be released on October 27, 2026, and January 12, 2027, respectively.

During a live broadcast of the Call Her Daddy podcast on March 4, Maas revealed that the sixth book in the series will be released on October 27, 2026, followed by the seventh installment on January 12, 2027.

The announcement capped a nearly two-hour interview with host Alex Cooper, which drew more than 166,000 viewers and touched on themes of sexuality, pregnancy, and writing female characters.

“It took me a while to find the right story and find the right head space,” Maas said. “What poured out of me was this, and it poured out of me very quickly.”

The announcement came more than five years after the release of A Court of Silver Flames in 2021 which is the longest gap between installments in the series.

Maas teased progress in July 2025 with an Instagram post showing a notebook labeled “ACOTAR 6” and captioned “First drafts DONE”

While she declined to share titles, cover art, or the chosen narrator’s perspective, Maas hinted that her choice of point of view “surprised” her.

Bloomsbury Publishing confirmed to The New York Times the release dates, promising “romance, danger and intrigue” for fans.