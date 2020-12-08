Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
Prince Charles will ‘speed up’ the end of monarchy, royal author warns

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

Talk has been spiraling out of control of Prince Charles taking over the throne from his mother Queen Elizabeth II soon.

While the reports remain unconfirmed, royal experts have been weighing in the possibility of the Prince of Wales’ ascension to throne coming as a blow for the family.

Royal author and expert Clive Irving said in his new book The Last Queen: Elizabeth II’s Seventy Year Battle to Save the House of Windsor that Charles may speed up the end of the royal family as he is ‘unfit’ to take over.

He claimed that Queen Elizabeth was the one who kept the Windsors together but without her, the monarchy may collapse.

Talking to Express Irving said: "To assess the future of the monarchy after the Queen it’s useful to look back. The Queen and her father, George VI, were exceptions in the Windsor line that followed Queen Victoria, the only ones to be exemplary in the role.”

"Edward VII, George V and Edward VIII were all deeply flawed. Edward VII was a glutton and a lecher, George V was a bluff and ill-tempered man and a disastrous father, one result of which was the fecklessness of his heir, Edward VIII, whose abdication greatly damaged the monarchy.”

"If that decline had continued the royals would likely have followed those of Italy, Greece, Spain, Holland, Belgium and bicycling Scandinavians into irrelevance,” he said.

“In my view Prince Charles is a reversion to the line of duds, falling far short of the standard set by his mother and grandfather. Indeed, his unfitness is an exact contrast to his mother’s fitness,” he continued.

"She has held it all together, he will speed its decline,” he went on to say.

"So before you can assess how William, and later George, might work out, you have to allow for the way the monarchy will look under King Charles, and whether under him it can survive. All polling shows that younger Britons don’t find the monarchy relevant,” he added.

"What is salient to this attitude is the impression that the Windsors are too many, too many freeloaders and palace dwellers. Together the royal family occupies 15 state residences paid for by public money at the cost of at least 82 million pounds a year – in contrast, Denmark, for example, allots around nine million pounds to its royal family,” he said. 

