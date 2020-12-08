Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Cardi B claps back at trolls hounding her for wanting a $88K bag: 'Go cry about it'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

Cardi B claps back at trolls hounding her for wanting a $88K bag: 'Go cry about it'

Cardi B has a heart of gold when it comes to giving back but she refuses to take heat even if it comes via Twitter. 

As a result, The rapper recently hit back at all netizens hounding her for wanting an $88,000 purse.

The issue initially arose on the micro-blogging site after the Grammy award winning rapper posed the question to her fan bas and asked, “Should I spend 88K for this damn purse? Omggg it’s tempting.”

This unleashed a plethora of backlash, hate and derogatory comments. Many called the rapper out for being “insensitive” to the plight of the working class during difficult times.

The hate got to the point where Cardi was forced to explain herself and her true intentions. She wrote, “Also I got 7 uncles an 3 aunts on my daddy side,9 aunts and 3 uncles on my momma side a whole bunch of cousins I had to help cause of the pandemic ....If I want to splurge I can with out yall asking for hand outs like me and my husband don’t do so.Thank you.”

She later asked trolls to look within themselves since, “I already donated 2 million dollars this year and I’m doing something very special in a another country that will be done with next year.What have you donated?"

Near the end, even a person who Cardi donated $500 dollars to a couple of months ago tried to call her out her she wasn’t having any of it it. 

She issued a swift reply to the user and shut that conversation down, hard, saying, “You see ...so ya drag celebrities to not spend their hard workin money on things that they desire to donate but the same people that you donate too are the same people that’s going to talk shit bout you In a couple of months?”

Near the end of the entire Twitter escapade Cardi seemed so tired that she claimed, “Definitely buying the bag now.”


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's ex-husband goes into 'cold fury' when hearing her name

Meghan Markle's ex-husband goes into 'cold fury' when hearing her name
Selena Gomez aims for more men to champion women’s causes

Selena Gomez aims for more men to champion women’s causes
Mawra Hocane 'fled Pakistan, wanted to quit career' after online negativity

Mawra Hocane 'fled Pakistan, wanted to quit career' after online negativity
Kate Middleton was left in the lurch by William before holiday season

Kate Middleton was left in the lurch by William before holiday season

Why Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir choose to keep their lives private

Why Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir choose to keep their lives private

Brian Austin Green asks for joint custody of his sons with Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green asks for joint custody of his sons with Megan Fox
Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam, Aiman Khan named in Forbes' 100 Digital Stars list

Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam, Aiman Khan named in Forbes' 100 Digital Stars list
Angelina Jolie’s powerful message for women stuck in abusive homes

Angelina Jolie’s powerful message for women stuck in abusive homes
Imran Abbas prays for architect Yasmeen Lari after her health deteriorates

Imran Abbas prays for architect Yasmeen Lari after her health deteriorates
Selena Gomez highlights the dire need for ‘authenticity and vulnerability'

Selena Gomez highlights the dire need for ‘authenticity and vulnerability'
Esra Bilgic’s fans burst into tears as she posts trailer of her drama ‘Ramo’

Esra Bilgic’s fans burst into tears as she posts trailer of her drama ‘Ramo’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry refute rumours of them ‘rivaling’ Queen’s ‘honours list’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry refute rumours of them ‘rivaling’ Queen’s ‘honours list’

Latest

view all