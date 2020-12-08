Cardi B claps back at trolls hounding her for wanting a $88K bag: 'Go cry about it'

Cardi B has a heart of gold when it comes to giving back but she refuses to take heat even if it comes via Twitter.

As a result, The rapper recently hit back at all netizens hounding her for wanting an $88,000 purse.

The issue initially arose on the micro-blogging site after the Grammy award winning rapper posed the question to her fan bas and asked, “Should I spend 88K for this damn purse? Omggg it’s tempting.”

This unleashed a plethora of backlash, hate and derogatory comments. Many called the rapper out for being “insensitive” to the plight of the working class during difficult times.

The hate got to the point where Cardi was forced to explain herself and her true intentions. She wrote, “Also I got 7 uncles an 3 aunts on my daddy side,9 aunts and 3 uncles on my momma side a whole bunch of cousins I had to help cause of the pandemic ....If I want to splurge I can with out yall asking for hand outs like me and my husband don’t do so.Thank you.”

She later asked trolls to look within themselves since, “I already donated 2 million dollars this year and I’m doing something very special in a another country that will be done with next year.What have you donated?"

Near the end, even a person who Cardi donated $500 dollars to a couple of months ago tried to call her out her she wasn’t having any of it it.

She issued a swift reply to the user and shut that conversation down, hard, saying, “You see ...so ya drag celebrities to not spend their hard workin money on things that they desire to donate but the same people that you donate too are the same people that’s going to talk shit bout you In a couple of months?”

Near the end of the entire Twitter escapade Cardi seemed so tired that she claimed, “Definitely buying the bag now.”



