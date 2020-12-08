BTS’s Suga makes a holographic debut at the 2020 MAMAs

BTS not only stole the show at the 2020 MAMA’s with Life Goes On but also left fans emotional with their iconic nod to Suga who was unable to perform alongside the group due to his recent shoulder surgery.

The entire time they even highlighted Suga's presence right alongside them, constantly. Simply, by leaving distance between themselves whenever they stood.



The holographic performance by Suga was so emotional that ARMYs started to get teary eyed.



One user was so shocked to see Suga that she wrote, “I thought LIFE GOES ON is live. I was actually freak out when I saw Suga”

Whereas another couldn’t stop gushing over his performance as a hologram, “the virtual edit of suga performing life goes on is soooo emotional, i miss you yoongi”



For the unversed, BTS didn’t just win over fans with their heartfelt tribute but also swept up all daesangs at the awards, including, Best Dance Performance – Male Group, Best Collaboration, Worldwide Fan’s Choice, Best Music Video, and Best Male Group.



Check it out below:



