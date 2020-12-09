Use Pakistan’s potential as melting pot for positive economic interest, Imran Khan tells SAARC states

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed on Tuesday his government's commitment to the objectives and purposes of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation's charter, saying that it is the need of the hour that the region move forward with the spirit of cooperation that was instrumental in the formation of Saarc.

In a message on the 36th SAARC Charter Day, the premier said Pakistan, being a founding member of Saarc, attached great importance to the organisation’s success.

SAARC Charter Day is observed annually on December 8. It marks the signing of its charter in 1985 by the Saarc country leaders at the 1st SAARC summit held in Dhaka.



“It is only through adhering to the principles of sovereign equality and mutual respect among the Member States that we would be able to utilise the true potential of SAARC and achieve our cherished goal of a prosperous and developed South Asia,” he added.

According to a press statement issued by PM Office, the premier said the SAARC charter envisioned to promote regional cooperation and accelerate the pace of social and economic development in South Asia.



“The Association encapsulates the hopes and aspirations of one-fifth of humanity. It symbolises the hope that the challenges faced by the region can be overcome through regional cooperation,” he observed.

The prime minister said Pakistan’s pivotal geo-economic location offered a great opportunity for the region.

“My government’s vision for Pakistan is to leverage our location to act as a trade and transit hub to benefit the peoples of the region and beyond," he asserted.

Pakistan's economical potential

PM Khan said it is unfortunate that due to unresolved disputes amongst member states, Saarc countries have been unable to take advantage of Pakistan’s potential as a melting pot for positive economic interest.

"Consequently, the region has not been able to achieve the desired socio-economic cooperation and prosperity in the region so far,” the prime minister lamented.

Hoping that the Saarc process would be allowed to move ahead without artificial obstacles being erected in its progress, he said: “It is the need of the hour that we move forward with the spirit of cooperation that was instrumental in the formation of Saarc.

Grim reminder

The global pandemic was a grim reminder to all member states as they needed to work together and cooperate on issues of common interest more than ever, PM Khan said.

The onset of the pandemic, he said, has further highlighted the importance of poverty alleviation for the national governments in a region that was home to one of the world’s largest poor populations and remained one of the least integrated globally.

“Now is the time to come forward to pool our resources, rather than look inwards, for providing a better future to the vulnerable segments of our societies through the platform provided by SAARC,” he stressed.