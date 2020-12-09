Can't connect right now! retry
Urwa Hocane 'craving' another visit to Gilgit Baltistan after PM Imran Khan shares pictures

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane poses for her Instagram picture. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane reminisced her trip to Gilgit Baltistan (GB) which she took a few weeks ago, sharing that she wants to go back to the northern region as she misses the warmth of people and the scenic beauty.

Taking to Twitter, the Na Maloom Afraad starlet retweeted Prime Minister Imran Khan's post where he had posted beautiful pictures of the region.

Read more: Gilgit-Baltistan 'one of my favorite places on earth', says PM Imran Khan

"Yes, that’s my beautiful Pakistan! Was there only a few weeks ago, already craving to go back to the enthralling Gilgit-Baltistan & its warmest people!" the actress said in a tweet.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also said that Gilgit-Baltistan is "one of my favorite places on earth".

The premier shared four photos from the northern region on Twitter, showing the mesmerising colours that have blanketed Gilgit-Baltistan in its entirety ahead of the winter season.

"Everywhere, there are hundreds of colours spread in Gilgit-Baltistan before the onset of winter," PM Imran Khan wrote.


