Court documents expose Johnny Depp's ploy to get 'Aquaman 2' sack Amber Heard

'I want her replaced on the WB film,' Johnny Depp said about Amber Heard's stint on 'Aquaman 2'

Johnny Depp faced a severe blow after his libel case against British tabloid The Sun did not get ruled in his favour.



Depp, who has had a rough marriage with her former wife Amber Heard, tried to have her removed from movie Aquaman 2, after they split.



As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, Depp contacted his sister, producer Christi Dembrowski, about Heard’s role in the blockbuster Warner Bros. franchise, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

"I want her replaced on the WB film,” Depp wrote to Dembrowski, who at the time was in contracte with Warner Bros.

Meanwhile, Heard commented on the matter in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier, shunning all rumours of a possible replacement.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," she said. "I'm so excited to film that."

Heard said "paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media" regarding her role in the sequel "don't dictate [casting decisions because they have no basis in reality."