Thursday Dec 10 2020
Meghan Markle has made Prince Harry change for the worst after marriage

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

'Prince 'Harry is scared to open his mouth in front of Meghan Markle,' says royal biographer

Meghan Markle has made Prince Harry change a great deal, as he is now cold towards his own family thanks to her, says roya biographer Angela Levin.

While talking to Mike Graham on talkRADIO, Levin explained how Harry is scared to open his mouth in front of Meghan.

"I am astonished that Prince Harry has given up caring one iota about his family and his wonderful grandmother. He was such a great man when I met him and spent over a year with him," she said.

"Now, he just looks terrified if ever he speaks in case he is going to get a telling off from Meghan. To agree to something like that is simply nonsense," the biographer added.

Blasting the pair for their recently-announced awards, Levin said, "Meghan and Harry want stand out players, do you know what that is? I don't."

"I think you can't do that really, I mean it is nonsense. Anybody can play that game as you can be in school and you can make your other pupils come forward and win awards for all sorts of things," Levin concluded.

