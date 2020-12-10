Hira Mani, husband Salman Shaikh twin in white outfit on birthday of their son Ibrahim

Pakistani’s much adored-celebrity couple Hira Mani and Salman Shaikh aka Mani celebrated the sixth birthday of their son Ibrahim on Thursday.

Hira Mani, who is an avid social media user, treated her fans with loved-up photos with husband and the pictures have taken the internet by storm.

Hira took to Instagram and posted the PDA-filled photos with the hubby without any caption.

In the dazzling snaps apparently taken on the birthday of their son Ibrahim, Hira and Salman can be seen twining in white outfit.

The stunning pictures have won the hearts of the fans of the celebrity couple on social media.

The Yaqeen Ka Safar actress also shared sweet family photos featuring her husband and sons --Muzammil and Ibrahim-- to wish Ibrahim.

She wrote, “Happy birthday mama ki jaan @therealibrahim_man.”