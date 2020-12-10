Taylor Swift to drop new album 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift has dropped an early Christmas present for her fans in the form of a new album.

Taking to Instagram, the Folklore maker shared that she was "elated" to announce her ninth new album called Evermore.

She added that she "couldn't stop writing songs" this time around

"I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore. To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music," she wrote.

"We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning."







