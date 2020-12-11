Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez lands major win at Billboard’s Women in Music stage

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 11, 2020

Jennifer Lopez lands major win at Billboard’s Women in Music stage

Jennifer Lopez recently crushed her acceptance speech at Billboard’s Women in Music’s virtual stage with a cozy and comfy flair.

During her acceptance speech for the Icon award Lopez claimed, “When I was little music took the mundane and elevated it into a celebration. It’s been my obsession ever since and along with dance it was my first love. Being able to make music, and continue to make music has been one of my greatest blessings.”

She even recalled some of her earliest ‘performances’ during the speech and left fans gushing, “You know my mom used to put me on the kitchen table and there she showed me how to do the booty shake and together [we would] sing the oldies or whatever was at the top of the Billboard charts and the time and those were [some of] my first performances and it’s what inspired me to do what I’ve had the privilege to do for all of you all these years.”

In her concluding note Lopez addressed the undying support she has been receiving from her fan base and admitted, “I want to thank all of the amazing creative family who have been down with me since the beginning and those who are still keeping me on the charts these days. To my fans who have been there with me throughout this whole journey, I do it for you and I can’t do it without you.”

More From Entertainment:

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul ready to work in Pakistani dramas

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul ready to work in Pakistani dramas
Sharmeen Obaid’s biographical film on Qandeel Baloch to debut at ‘DOC NYC’

Sharmeen Obaid’s biographical film on Qandeel Baloch to debut at ‘DOC NYC’
Kardashians headed back to TV with new deal on Hulu

Kardashians headed back to TV with new deal on Hulu
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan receives love, hero’s welcome in Pakistan

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan receives love, hero’s welcome in Pakistan
Korean band BTS named Time's entertainer of the year

Korean band BTS named Time's entertainer of the year
Barbara Windsor of iconic 'EastEnders' fame dead at 83

Barbara Windsor of iconic 'EastEnders' fame dead at 83
Engin Altan aka 'Ertugrul' to address Pakistanis in a press conference today

Engin Altan aka 'Ertugrul' to address Pakistanis in a press conference today
Queen Elizabeth resented Princess Margaret over contentious love life

Queen Elizabeth resented Princess Margaret over contentious love life
Prince Charles's subtle nod as he gives Meghan and Harry key spot

Prince Charles's subtle nod as he gives Meghan and Harry key spot
Lizzo gets candid about coping with body-image issues: 'Why am I so disgusting?'

Lizzo gets candid about coping with body-image issues: 'Why am I so disgusting?'
Ellen DeGeneres struggles with low ratings after workplace scandal topples her fame

Ellen DeGeneres struggles with low ratings after workplace scandal topples her fame
Natalie Portman says she felt 'unsafe' after being sexualised as a child

Natalie Portman says she felt 'unsafe' after being sexualised as a child

Latest

view all