Jennifer Lopez lands major win at Billboard’s Women in Music stage

Jennifer Lopez recently crushed her acceptance speech at Billboard’s Women in Music’s virtual stage with a cozy and comfy flair.

During her acceptance speech for the Icon award Lopez claimed, “When I was little music took the mundane and elevated it into a celebration. It’s been my obsession ever since and along with dance it was my first love. Being able to make music, and continue to make music has been one of my greatest blessings.”

She even recalled some of her earliest ‘performances’ during the speech and left fans gushing, “You know my mom used to put me on the kitchen table and there she showed me how to do the booty shake and together [we would] sing the oldies or whatever was at the top of the Billboard charts and the time and those were [some of] my first performances and it’s what inspired me to do what I’ve had the privilege to do for all of you all these years.”

In her concluding note Lopez addressed the undying support she has been receiving from her fan base and admitted, “I want to thank all of the amazing creative family who have been down with me since the beginning and those who are still keeping me on the charts these days. To my fans who have been there with me throughout this whole journey, I do it for you and I can’t do it without you.”