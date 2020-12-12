FKA Twigs sues ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for physical and mental abuse

FKA Twigs has accused Shia LaBeouf of sexually and physically assaulting and battering her

FKA Twigs is taking ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf to court for "relentless sexual, emotional and physical abuse."



According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Twigs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against LaBeouf for torturing her repeatedly.

The documents state the singer, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, accused LaBeouf of sexually and physically assaulting and battering her, as well as giving her a sexually transmitted disease knowingly.

"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," Twigs said in an interview with The Times. "I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."

She added that LaBeouf would squeeze her arms to the point of bruising" and that she didn't go to police at first to not harm his career and because she "thought her account would not be taken seriously."

Twigs even said that LaBeouf kept an armed gun by his bedside that made her mortified to get up to use the restroom at night.

"I just thought to myself, no one is ever going to believe me," she said. "I'm unconventional. And I'm a person of color who is a female."

The complaint went on to state that when Twigs decided to leave LaBeouf in 2019, he "violently" grabbed her, picked her up and locked her in a room where he yelled at her.