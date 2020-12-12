Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 12 2020
Iman Vellani to join Brie Larson as Ms. Marvel in ‘Captain Marvel 2’

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Pakistan-Canadian actor Iman Vellani has joined the cast of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel 2.

As the Brie Larson-starrer takes shape, more members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are joining the cast of the film, including Vellani and Teyonah Parris.

Vellani will be portraying the role of Ms. Marvel while Parris will star at WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau.

Earlier this year, Deadline had reported that Vellani was roped in by Disney officially for the Disney+ series that centers on Marvel’s first ever Muslim and Pakistani character.

Vellani plays a Pakistani-American teenager named Kamala Khan, living in New Jersey.

Her series will be helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Meera Menon, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi. 

