Saturday Dec 12 2020
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s royal train tour sparks COVID fear

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal train tour had been widely criticized but one part of it in particular made fans extremely uneasy.

Royal experts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie discussed the train tour on the Royally Obsessed podcast and spoke about the massive ‘COVID-19 scare’ that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge let out during the tour.

"It was actually the Cambridges idea, they wanted to spread holiday cheer. They wanted to greet essential workers and boost the morale of everyone,” said Bowie.

"I will say that aspect of it was a huge success. I know there is a lot of criticism towards the Cambridges on this just in terms of the stage of the lockdown,” Fiorito joined in.

“But I think that their role is to uplift the country and so seeing that I think they did it in a way that felt pretty safe watching it,” she said as she began voicing her apprehensions.

"I didn’t feel as scared except when we saw the band, then I was like 'a lot of spit is flying'. They were wearing masks, even outside they wore them,” she said. 

