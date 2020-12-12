Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 12 2020
Hailey Bieber reacts to Vogue cover featuring Naomi Osaka

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Naomi Osaka has become the second tennis player to appear on Vogue cover in its 128-year history, the magazine reported on Friday.

She rose to international fame after defeating US tennis player Serena Williams in the final of the 2018 US Open.

According to the magazine, the Japanese player wore Louis Vuitton dress for the cover shoot.

Fans took to social media to congratulate the young tennis player for her achievements as cover for Vogue's January issue surfaced online.

Among thousands of fans was Hailey Bieber, the wife of Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who took to Instagram to express her excitement.

The model shared a photo of the Vogue cover featuring Naomi Osaka to her Instagram stories with a Smiling Face With-Heart-Eyes emoji.

 


