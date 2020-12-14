Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Yolanda Hadid shares photos from Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's baby shower

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 14, 2020

Power couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have yet to fully reveal their daughter to the world but as of now fans have been treated to some snaps of their baby shower.

Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid took to Instagram to share two adorable photos in which in one of them featured the proud parents holding a cake which was coloured pink inside. 

In other photo it appears that all three are huddled up in a loving embrace. 

Yolanda named the event as the "highlight of 2020" and even thanked the couple for the gift.  

"This PINK baby news was the highlight of our year 2020.... Thank you mommy and daddy for this greatest gift," the caption read. 

Fans couldn't help but praise to beautiful the couple for their gorgeous photos. 

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez wows fans with her fit physique

Jennifer Lopez wows fans with her fit physique
Khloe Kardashian's Monday advice will inspire you

Khloe Kardashian's Monday advice will inspire you
Kris Jenner wishes Scott Disick and Kourtney' sons on their birthday

Kris Jenner wishes Scott Disick and Kourtney' sons on their birthday

Shakira breaks the internet with her new 'midnight' Insta picture

Shakira breaks the internet with her new 'midnight' Insta picture

Justin Bieber teams up with NHS Choir to produce festive duet

Justin Bieber teams up with NHS Choir to produce festive duet

Machine Gun Kelly says Pete Davidson 'nailed' his look

Machine Gun Kelly says Pete Davidson 'nailed' his look
Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri look adorable during Komal Baig's nikkah ceremony

Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri look adorable during Komal Baig's nikkah ceremony

Maren Morris assumes Taylor Swift to release 13 albums next year

Maren Morris assumes Taylor Swift to release 13 albums next year
Jennifer Aniston looks unrecognisable in THIS photo

Jennifer Aniston looks unrecognisable in THIS photo
Ayeza Khan cozies up in latest snap

Ayeza Khan cozies up in latest snap

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still finding their relationship 'difficult'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still finding their relationship 'difficult'
She isn't a duchess anymore: Meghan Markle receives flak over public video

She isn't a duchess anymore: Meghan Markle receives flak over public video

Latest

view all