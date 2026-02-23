'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' director shares plot details of upcoming movie

Tom Holland to return as Peter Parker in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton has unveiled where the new sequel will take off from.

Tom Holland is all set to return as Peter Parker in the upcoming movie after 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Ahead of the release of the fourth sequel, the director has spilled some beans for fans about what to expect from the new film.

In an interview for YouTube’s Who Let Us Out channel, Cretton was asked to share some details about Spider-Man 4.

Without giving away any spoilers, Daniel stated, “What I can share is that the movie The movie does kind of pick up where the previous movie left off emotionally.”

“We are exploring a time in Peter Parker’s life that I find incredibly relatable, where he is learning to step into kind of a new phase in life. You’ll all learn more very soon.”

In the last installment, Peter Parker took help of Doctor Strange to forget his exposed secret identity. However, Strange’s spell goes utterly wrong, leading to surplus guests entering their universe.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, slated to release on July 31, features Holland alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Krondon, Michael Mando and Jon Bernthal.