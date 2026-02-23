Kate Hudson flaunts vocal chops in surprising new role

Kate Hudson showcased the vocals which landed her two Oscar nominations in the latest advert for the 2028 Summer Olympics, widely characterised as LA28.

The 46-year-old actress, who currently has a second Academy Award nod for the musical film Song Sung Blue, belted out the vintage hit California Dreamin’ in the latest promo for the upcoming sports event.

An ode to the Californian city which will host Olympics two years later, the commercial also featured references to prominent American athletes like Coco Gauff and Noah Lyles.

LA28 is scheduled to take place in the US from July 14 to 30, 2028. While Italy is currently hosting the Winter Olympics, known as Milano Cortina 2026.

Meanwhile, Kate Hudson scored her second Academy Award nomination this year, 25 years after her first.

The Hollywood star was nominated for best actress in 2001 for her performance as rock groupie Penny Lane in Almost Famous, also a film focused on music.

Kate’s latest appearance came at the 2026 BAFTAs, where she stepped onto the red carpet in a silk gown to match.

Dressed in a red creation from Prada, she was joined at the event by her partner, musician Danny Fujikawa.

Kate was nominated for the leading actress BAFTA, which she eventually lost out to Jessie Buckley for Hamnet.