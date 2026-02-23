Shakira hints at surprising new career move

It was barely sunrise when Shakira found herself trying something she’d never quite done before.

What started as a spontaneous, high-energy adventure eventually turned into a declaration that left fans into a frenzy.

By the end of her little madness with a bunch of friends, the global superstar jokingly teased that she may have just discovered a second profession as a tattoo artist.

“I still can't get over that @beele had me tattooed on his arm at 6am with my name!! I think I found a second profession. Who else wants one??” she captioned a video of herself, engraving her name as a new ink on Beele.

For the unversed, Brandon de Jesús López Orozco known professionally as Beéle is a Colombian singer from Barranquilla.

Beéle was born and raised in Barranquilla, Colombia. He first started writing songs after discovering "Aye", a 2014 single by Nigerian-American singer Davido.