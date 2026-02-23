Tilly Ramsay's heartfelt reaction to dad Gordon's surprise 'kitchen' visit

Tilly was left stunned when he saw her father walk into the kitchen

Sometimes small surprises can make your day but unexpectedly meeting a loved one becomes an even bigger one.

A similar moment was experienced by Tilly, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, when he surprised her during a kitchen shift at his restaurant.

In an Instagram clip shared on Sunday, Gordon, 59, was seen heading to the Restaurant Gordon Ramsay unannounced.

The moment he arrived, Tilly was left stunned when he saw her father walk into the kitchen.

She burst into laughter and gave him a warm hug. Both looked visibly happy to see each other as he planted a kiss on her head before he checked in on her day with Michelin-starred chef Kim Ratcharoen.

Alongside his sweet clip, he penned: 'Nothing like surprising Tilly Ramsay during service at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay! Great job Kim Ratcharoen and I hope you learned so much Dad x'.

It comes after Gordon became emotional during the Netflix release, Being Gordon Ramsay, as he helped his daughter, Tilly, buy her first set of chef whites.

