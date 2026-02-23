 
Geo News

Tilly Ramsay's heartfelt reaction to dad Gordon's surprise 'kitchen' visit

Gordon Ramsay surprised her daughter during a kitchen shift at his restaurant

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 23, 2026

Tilly was left stunned when he saw her father walk into the kitchen
Tilly was left stunned when he saw her father walk into the kitchen

Sometimes small surprises can make your day but unexpectedly meeting a loved one becomes an even bigger one.

A similar moment was experienced by Tilly, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, when he surprised her during a kitchen shift at his restaurant.

In an Instagram clip shared on Sunday, Gordon, 59, was seen heading to the Restaurant Gordon Ramsay unannounced.

The moment he arrived, Tilly was left stunned when he saw her father walk into the kitchen.

She burst into laughter and gave him a warm hug. Both looked visibly happy to see each other as he planted a kiss on her head before he checked in on her day with Michelin-starred chef Kim Ratcharoen.

Alongside his sweet clip, he penned: 'Nothing like surprising Tilly Ramsay during service at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay! Great job Kim Ratcharoen and I hope you learned so much Dad x'. 

It comes after Gordon became emotional during the Netflix release, Being Gordon Ramsay, as he helped his daughter, Tilly, buy her first set of chef whites.

Gordon, 59, was joined on the sofa by Charli xcx, actors Benicio del Toro and Jennifer Garner while Foo Fighters gave a performance.

Katherine Heigl pays emotional homage to 'Grey's Anatomy' co-star Eric Dane
Katherine Heigl pays emotional homage to 'Grey's Anatomy' co-star Eric Dane
Miley Cyrus at centre of online chaos days after ‘Hannah Montana' news
Miley Cyrus at centre of online chaos days after ‘Hannah Montana' news
Shakira honours Mexican state in electrifying sold-out concert
Shakira honours Mexican state in electrifying sold-out concert
BAFTA Film Awards: Full List of Winners revealed
BAFTA Film Awards: Full List of Winners revealed
Kate Hudson flaunts vocal chops in surprising new role
Kate Hudson flaunts vocal chops in surprising new role
Keith Urban loses another crucial figure after Nicole Kidman divorce
Keith Urban loses another crucial figure after Nicole Kidman divorce
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' director shares plot details of upcoming movie
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' director shares plot details of upcoming movie
What is Tourette Syndrome: John Davidson's blowup opens tough debate
What is Tourette Syndrome: John Davidson's blowup opens tough debate