Katie Price shocks fans again with pregnancy tease

Katie Price continues to tease fans with pregnancy claims as she proudly waved a pregnancy test.

The former glamour model, 47, shocked everyone last month when she announced that she married businessman Lee Andrews just a week after meeting him, leaving her family upset.

Later, it was revealed the pair made their marriage legal in a second ceremony after a new video emerged.

Now, Katie, 47, has taken to her bathroom to hint at the next step in their relationship.

Katie Price's official Instagram account

In the video, Katie looks elated as she holds a pregnancy test with her pink manicured fingers.

The mother-of-five showed off her huge wedding ring in the clip, covering up the window box on the test so as not to reveal the verdict.

She then says: “Hey guys so all the speculation.

“If you want to see the truth subscribe and you will see the answer”.

In her apparent baby announcement last week, Katie was also quick to take a swipe at Lee’s ex partner Alana Percival, who he was engaged to last year.

In a shock rant, Katie took to social media and said: “Alana I know rejection doesn’t feel nice and I’m married to Lee Andrews the man you want and will never have again.

“Your constant lies and put downs is clearly showing how bitter you are, go live your life little girl.

"At least I’m the real woman he has found and deserves, but please just enjoy watching us build our empire as I’m having his child.

“He’s the most beautiful human I know who never took anything from you.”

Katie furiously added: “Now disappear back under that bridge you irrelevant little troll.”

While Lee also appeared to confirm the baby news by sharing a picture of him and Katie and writing: “Perfect couple, soon to be triple.”

It comes after Princess Andre confessed that it was difficult to handle the row between her parents, Peter and mum Katie Price, which ended up overshadowing her ITV show.

The rising star, 18, saw her ITV2 reality show, The Princess Diaries became a huge hit, and she has now returned with a second season.