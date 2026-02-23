Keith Urban loses another crucial figure after Nicole Kidman divorce

Keith Urban has been forced to part ways with longtime manager Gary Borman, who recently retired after nearly 50 years in the industry.

The country artist became the veteran manager’s client under his company, Borman Entertainment, 25 years ago.

Some of the other music stalwarts managed by the agency over the years included the Rolling Stones, Bee Gees, and Faith Hill, one of Keith’s country peers.

The 58-year-old singer-songwriter is still on the lookout for new representation, while his spokesperson told Variety that “there is no announcement to be made yet.”

He recently wrapped up his High and Alive World Tour, which concluded in October last year, while he acknowledged it via his official Instagram.

In his official statement, the Grammy winner said, “I’m so grateful to Gary (and my entire Borman Nashville family) for the most incredible and successful time together.”

“It was extraordinary – what we were able to accomplish together – and I’ll forever be grateful for the creative and collaborative spirit we were all a part of for so long,” he continued. “I wish Gary and everyone at Borman Entertainment the very best journey ahead and look forward to what the future holds for all of us.”

Keith’s farewell with his manager came just a month after his divorce with Nicole Kidman was finalised.

The former couple separated last year, with Nicole filing for divorce in September 2025, while a Tennessee court granted them the request on January 7.

Since the high profile divorce, it has been business as usual for the Australian actress, who spent the new year exploring Antarctica with her sister and two daughters and recently shared the trailer for her upcoming Prime Video thriller series, Scarpetta.



