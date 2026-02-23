Katherine Heigl pays emotional homage to 'Grey's Anatomy' co-star Eric Dane

Katherine Heigl struggling to accept Eric Dane's demise

Katherine Heigl has finally expressed her feelings on the tragic death of Grey’s Anatomy co-star Eric Dane.

The 47-year-old actress, who played Dr. Izzie Stevens in the popular American Medical drama, paid a special homage to late Eric.

Taking it to Instagram, Heigl revealed that it took her days to decide whether she should grieve Dane’s loss publicly or not.

She wrote, “I debated this post for days. I have never been comfortable grieving publicly.”

Katherine often shares her tears and stories with people she is the closest but, but with Eric it felt different.

“I share my tears, my stories and my memories with those I’m closest to and more times than not I share them only with the heavens alone. But that silence can often look like a lack of care which I could not abide here."

The Suits star further mentioned the Euphoria actor’s daughter’s comforting them for the tragic loss they have suffered.

“Rebecca, Billie, Georgia… There is so little, if in fact anything, one can say about a tragic loss like yours. All the ‘I’m sorries’ and ‘my prayers are with you’ ring a bit hollow in the midst of so much pain and grief.”

Dane, who passed away on February 19, has been fighting a long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).