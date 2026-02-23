Miley Cyrus at centre of online chaos days after ‘Hannah Montana’ news

Miley Cyrus has been targeted by an AI recreation of herself days after announcing a new anniversary special for the hit Disney series, Hannah Montana.

The former child star’s viral image showed her in full Hannah Montana getup, while it was reported that the appearance was an official sighting around the set for the special’s filming.

Though the claim has now been debunked after the original photograph which served as the template for its AI dupe was published online.

However, while the aforementioned sighting was proven to be fake, Miley was photographed around the anniversary special’s set by TMZ.

The Flowers singer was spotted in an all-black ensemble while sporting her memorable character’s trademark blonde hair.

The latest fervour around Hannah Montana was ignited by Miley when she announced that the show is being revived for a one-off special event on the occasion of its milestone 20th anniversary.

“Going back to where it all began. The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premieres March 24 on Disney+,” the official Disney streamer announced on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus will also be interviewed by podcaster Alex Cooper, best known for hosting Call Her Daddy, during the upcoming streaming event.