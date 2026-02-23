Shakira honours Mexican state in electrifying sold-out concert

Shakira honours Chiapas in electrifying sold-out concert

Known as Queen of Latin Music, Shakira brought her hits and heart to a sold-out Chiapas concert.

Over the weekend, the Colombian singer-songwriter and dancer took over the stage in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, delivering an electrifying show as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

On Saturday, February 21, the Waka Waka hitmaker honoured the capital of Chiapas state with a verbal tribute to the culture and people, expressing her gratitude for the warm reception in the "heart of the Mayan world."

Fans reported a high-energy setlist that balanced her new hits from the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran album with acoustic versions of "classic" songs, which were particularly well-received by the local crowd.

On Sunday, February 22, the 49-year-old performer took to her Instagram Stories to offer an aerial view of the venue packed with his fans.

The snapshots, set to the tune of Whenever, Wherever and drenched in red and blue hues, were captioned “¡¡¡Que fiesta!!!” (according to Google translate: What a party)

In the next social media update she shared a brief clip of two younger fans singing along, vibing and grooving to her live rendition of Soltera, a single released on September 25, 2024.

Taking place at the Estadio Víctor Manuel Reyna, Shakira’s latest show lasted approximately two hours during which she interacted closely with fans near the stage.

Following her performance in Chiapas, her tour schedule included a stop in Mérida, Yucatán, on February 24.

To her fans' delight, the Hips Don’t Lie chart-topper recently announced a massive free concert in Mexico City's Zocalo square scheduled for March 1.

Shakira’s upcoming tour dates include Mumbai (April 10) and Delhi (April 15), as well as a massive show at Copacabana beach, Brazil, on May 2.