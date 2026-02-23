 
Patrick Dempsey attends 2026 BAFTA awards after Eric Dane dies of ALS

Patrick Dempsey made his public appearance at 2026 BAFTA as presenter

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 23, 2026

Patrick Dempsey made his first public appearance since the death of his former Grey’s Anatomy co-star Eric Dane.

He stole the spotlight at the 2026 BAFTA Awards in London on February 22.

Supported by his wife Jillian and daughter Talula, Dempsey looked composed yet reflective as he presented during the ceremony and later joined his family at afterparties.

Dempsey cut a suave figure in a tailored black tuxedo, paired with a crisp white shirt and a velvet bow tie.

Shielding his eyes behind dark sunglasses, he wore his silver hair swept back as he walked arm-in-arm with his daughter, who turned heads in an elegant black gown.

The outing came just days after Dane’s passing at age 53 following a battle with ALS.

Tributes to Eric Dane

Dempsey, who portrayed Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd opposite Dane’s Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan, shared his grief during his appearance at The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

He recalled their friendship and Dane’s humor on set.

“He was the funniest man — such a joy to work with,” Dempsey said, adding that he wanted to remember his colleague for the laughter and spirit he brought to the show.

Katherine Heigl also paid tribute.

She took to Instagram to open up about her sorrow in a heartfelt post.

Heigl honored Dane’s memory by quoting Robert Frost’s poem Nothing Gold Can Stay, which she has tattooed in her parents’ handwriting.

Shonda Rhimes called Dane “a truly gifted actor” while Kevin McKidd (Dr. Owen Hunt) also wrote on Instagram, “Rest in Peace, Buddy.” 

