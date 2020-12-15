Can't connect right now! retry
Kate Middleton's sister Pippa expecting second child with husband James Matthews

'The entire family is delighted,' a source revealed on Pippa Middleton's second baby news 

Pippa Middleton announced she is expecting her second child second child with husband James Matthews.

On Monday, Kate Middleton's sister said she is 'thrilled' for the latest addition, as reported by Page Six.

According to a source, "Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted.”

Pippa is already mother to 2-year-old son named Arthur.

Following their pregnancy news, reports have mentioned Pippa and James are looking to buy a 72-acre country estate called Bucklebury Farm Park in Berkshire, close to the Middleton family home.

Although the Middletons, including mom Carole, dad Michael, Kate, Pippa and younger brother James are extremely close, COVID-19 lockdown restrictions have barred them from being together during this crucial time.

