Taylor Swift details how she and Joe Alwyn co-wrote tear-jerking ‘evermore’

American singer Taylor Swift is opening up about her new album, evermore, as well as her boyfriend Joe Alwyn and how he helped her write some of the songs.



During a chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the Bad Blood hit maker said she and her beau bonded over sad songs.

"Joe and I really love sad songs. We've always bonded over music. So it was… We write the saddest. We just really love sad songs. What can I say?"

"And he's always the person who's showing me songs by artists and then they become my favorite songs or whatever,” she said.

She went on to detail how she and Joe co-wrote the title track, evermore, of the surprise album that was released last week.

"One of the meanings is that I wrote this song and these lyrics when we were coming up to the election, and I didn't know what was going to happen,” she said.

“So I was almost preparing for the worst to happen, and trying to see some sort of glimmer at the end of the tunnel,” she added.