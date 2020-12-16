Britney Spears is giving Jamie Spears the cold shoulder: ‘I still love her unconditionally’

Britney Spears’s father has been receiving the cold shoulder lately and it appears he can no longer bear to see the distance between them grow.

Britney’s 68-year-old father recently sat down with CNN to shed light on his dwindling relationship with the pop icon and admitted they are no longer “on good terms.”

According to Jamie, the last time they spoke was back in August, after Britney’s attorney filed for him to be removed her conservator.

Yet, despite it all, "I love my daughter and I miss her very much. When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally."

He concluded by saying, "I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”