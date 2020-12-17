Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry, William get closer as they bond over Princess Diana's Panorama interview

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

Prince Harry, William have come closer during the probe into Diana's Panorama interview

Prince William and Harry's relationship has significantly improve as they have bonded over their mother, Princess Diana's Panorama interview 25 years ago.

While investigation is still underway against BBC journalist Martin Bashir, the mystery is far from getting solved as of now.

According to a source quoted by Us Weekly, “William is demanding answers and is determined to get to the bottom of it and to find out the truth."

“For William, this particular interview is still very raw. Harry is angry about the interview and shadiness of it all, too," the insider added.

The brothers have come closer during the probe into the interview.

“The investigation has had a positive effect on William and Harry’s relationship. They’ve bonded over it and are speaking more frequently on Zoom and WhatsApp.

"William has come to terms with the reasons behind Harry’s decision to leave the royal family and is happy to see his brother so settled, and Harry’s come to the realization that he no longer wants a dark cloud hanging over his head," the source continued.

