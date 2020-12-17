Can't connect right now! retry
Hilary Duff confirms 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot is no longer on the cards

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

'I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best,' Hilary Duff shared about 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot

Hilary Duff has confirmed that the highly-anticipated reboot of her famed show Lizzie McGuire is no longer happening.

Taking to Instagram, the actress penned a long note addressing the matter about the remake of the show.

"I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen," Hilary wrote.

"I've been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me."

"We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her," she continued. "I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020's made of."

